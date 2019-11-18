|
ARTHUR E. VOLKER Passed away on November 9, 2019. He was 93 years old. He leaves behind his children, Michael and Audrey; seven grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. He retired from GM in 1986 where his last position was manager of the TITAN plant in London Ont, which manufactured diesel electric trucks for the mining industry. He died with family by his side at Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society London-Middlesex would be appreciated: www.alzheimerlondon.ca. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019