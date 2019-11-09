You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Elliott Community Chapel
170 Metcalfe Street
Guelph, ON
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
The Elliott Community Chapel
170 Metcalfe Street
Guelph, ON
Arthur Edgar John THOMPSON Obituary
ARTHUR EDGAR JOHN THOMPSON Peacefully at The Elliott Community, in Guelph, Ontario, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. John Thompson in his 93rd year, husband of the late Lois (McDougall) Thompson (2014). Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Elliott Community Chapel, 170 Metcalfe Street, Guelph, ON N1E 4Y3. John's family will welcome you from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. with a service commencing at 2:30 p.m. Please see funeral home website for further details. Arrangements entrusted to the Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
