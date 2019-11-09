|
ARTHUR EDGAR JOHN THOMPSON Peacefully at The Elliott Community, in Guelph, Ontario, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. John Thompson in his 93rd year, husband of the late Lois (McDougall) Thompson (2014). Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Elliott Community Chapel, 170 Metcalfe Street, Guelph, ON N1E 4Y3. John's family will welcome you from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. with a service commencing at 2:30 p.m. Please see funeral home website for further details. Arrangements entrusted to the Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019