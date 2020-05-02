You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Edward PIERCE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Edward PIERCE Obituary
ARTHUR EDWARD (Ted) PIERCE¶83, of Toronto died peacefully in his sleep on Monday April 27, 2020 at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place. Born in Toronto on December 28th, 1936, he was the third of three children of Donald John Pierce and Claire O'Connor. Ted attended the University of Toronto and went on to pursue a multi-faceted career in corporate retail human resources, private outplacement consulting and teaching that spanned 50 years. He met his wife Ruth Mildred Ellard while working at Simpson's in Toronto and they were married in 1968. Three children followed quickly and after work stints in London and Windsor, the family settled into a house on the Rouge Valley in Scarborough in 1976, where Ted was able to indulge in and share his passion for the outdoors, which included sipping martinis on the back deck. Ted loved dogs, cars, pubs and planes (attaining his pilot's license in 1968) and had a deep knowledge of military history. He liked to spend his free time reading, listening to music, shooting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth, brothers William and James of Ottawa, son Geoffrey (Emiko) of Tokyo, daughter Susan (Dean) of Bali, son Matthew (Susan) of Minneapolis and three grandchildren (Connor, Claire and Yvonne). The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the many personal support workers, caregivers and staff who cared for Ted, allowing him to spend the final years of his life in peace, safety and comfort. While commemoration services will be held at a later date, tributes can be made online with Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -