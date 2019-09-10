|
ARTHUR FEIG On September 8, 2019 at North York General. Beloved husband of Fay Feig. Loving father and father-in-law of Jeff and Michelle Feig, Paul (z'l) and Paula Feig. Dear brother of the late Allen Feig, Simon Feig, Sandy Feig, and Goldie Frankfurter. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Benjamin, and Jacob. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue west (3 lights west of Steeles) for service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Adath Israel Synagogue section of Bathurst Lawn Cemetery. Shiva at 662 Sheppard Avenue East until Friday, then continue in New York at Jeff's home, 535 West End Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the Arthur Feig Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019