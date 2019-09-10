You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur FEIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur FEIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur FEIG Obituary
ARTHUR FEIG On September 8, 2019 at North York General. Beloved husband of Fay Feig. Loving father and father-in-law of Jeff and Michelle Feig, Paul (z'l) and Paula Feig. Dear brother of the late Allen Feig, Simon Feig, Sandy Feig, and Goldie Frankfurter. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Benjamin, and Jacob. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue west (3 lights west of Steeles) for service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Adath Israel Synagogue section of Bathurst Lawn Cemetery. Shiva at 662 Sheppard Avenue East until Friday, then continue in New York at Jeff's home, 535 West End Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the Arthur Feig Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now