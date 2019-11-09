|
ARTHUR FINLAY MACKENZIE December 6, 1919- November 2, 2019 A loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and gifted teacher. Fin was the fifth of seven children born into a missionary family stationed at the British concession in Tientsin, China. He attended the Canadian Academy in Kobe, Japan (1932-1937). As a Flight Officer in the RCAF during WWII Fin served as a navigator stationed in Cumbria, England. Fin met his beloved wife June at the University of Alberta before continuing his graduate studies at the UofT, Yale and the University of London. In the 1950's Finlay managed Collette's Chinese Art Gallery in London, England before writing internationally renowned book about Chinese art. Following June's death in 1960, he returned to Canada with his infant son, where Fin flourished as a much-loved art teacher at Aldershot Secondary School in Burlington, Ontario. In his retirement Finlay was an active member of the University of Toronto's Academy for Life-Long Learning. A gentleman and a scholar, Fin was unwaveringly passionate about ideas, current events and thoughtful conversation. A talented and creative soul, Fin expressed his ideas by exploring a variety of forms of visual art including landscape painting, pen and ink sketching and pottery. Finlay was preceded in death by his wife June Mackenzie (née Wiseman) (1924-1960) He is survived by his sister Louise McLean, his son Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019