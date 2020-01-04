|
ARTHUR FRANCIS VIGNEUX'Art' August 3, 1932 - December 24, 2019 Art passed away peacefully Christmas Eve at the age of 87. Born in Windsor, Ontario to Arthur and Kenile Vigneux. Predeceased by siblings Louis, Paul, Ulysse, Collette, Jean, Jerome, and Michele all of whom he loved and admired. Art attended De La Salle and Assumption College. In the early 50's Art owned and operated the Bala Arcade next to his brother U.J.'s restaurant, The Open House. With his brother Jerome, Art started the first Bala waterski school. Art joined his father's business in 1954 followed by Jerome in 1962. Arthur Sr. turned over the company to his son's as a partnership prior to his passing in 1969 and A.F. Vigneux & Sons came into being. Art and Jerome were described as young and aggressive and together the two entrepreneurs built one of Canada's largest independent wine and spirits agencies. In 1969, Art was the Secretary Treasurer of the Wine & Spirits Representatives Association of Ontario and later held the position of President. Art sold the business to Distillers in 1983 and retired two years after to pursue his lifelong passions of golfing, fishing and hunting. Art was deeply interested in the lives of his numerous nieces and nephews and the children of his close friends who fondly referred to him as Uncle Art. Art was kind and gentle, often described as a 'good guy'. Art is survived by his wife Marta of 60 years, his three children Alan (Mary-Joan) Michael (Rayelle) Darren (Misoog), his seven grandchildren Peter (Dakota), Cory, Adam, Ryan (Hailee), Jonathan, Binwoo, Nathan and two great-grandchildren Louis and Aria. Special thanks to his generous, loving and dedicated caregiver Rosalee. A private family mass will be held and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In accordance with his wishes, Art's ashes are to be scattered at the 'Hunt Camp' in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020