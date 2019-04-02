ARTHUR GEORG WINTER It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur on March 13, 2019 at the age of 74 in Bangkok, Thailand. Beloved son of Esther Jeuttner and the Rev. Otto Winter, formerly of Toronto. Born on July 27, 1944 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Arthur passed away suddenly, yet peacefully with his loving wife of 44 years, Dthim by his side. Arthur will be deeply missed by his children, Cyrus and Louise. He was a loving brother to Werner and Mark and a beloved uncle to Geoffrey, Jeremy, Christopher, Tina, Rachel, Nicholas and Elizabeth. Arthur had a passion for teaching and helping others. He was a former teacher of the Toronto District School Board for 31 years and was also a former Language Teacher in Tanzania and Thailand. Arthur had a vast curiosity for the people, cultures and world around him. He had an abundance of knowledge and enjoyed sharing his thoughts, experiences and wisdom with others. Arthur enjoyed reading, travelling, gardening, hiking and spent his time volunteering as a Later Life Learner at the University of Toronto and at the ROM. Donations in memory of Arthur may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019