|
|
ARTHUR LUNDY On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Arthur Lundy, beloved husband of Loretta of 66 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Karen Lundy and Joe Laufer, Ellen Lundy, and James Lundy. Cherished Zaidy of Benjamin and Kristin, David, Trevor, Matthew, and Joshua. At Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave., W., on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Community section. Shiva 215 Burbank Drive. Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Solomon Jacob and Kate Woolfson Foundation c/o The Baycrest Foundation at 416-785-2875, or the North York General Hospital Foundation at 416-756-6944, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2019