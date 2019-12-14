You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church
99 Brock Street
Peterborough, ON
View Map
Arthur Morris TURNER Obituary
DR. ARTHUR MORRIS TURNER, BA, MD, FRCPC (former President, Ontario Division, ) In his 93rd year, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife (of 64 years) Margaret Jane (nee Loucks), his sons Andrew (Janice) and John (Anita Sedgwick) and his grandchildren Emma, Adrian, James and Grant and his grand-dog Sandy. Predeceased by his sister Dorothy Holman (Rev. Leonard) and his brother, Hon. John M Turner (June). He enjoyed summers from the age of 3 on Clear Lake. A skilled and thoughtful physician, a dedicated Rotarian and an avid painter locally and at The Arts & Letters Club of Toronto, he was much loved by his family and many friends. He was a regular church-goer at St Paul's and later St John's but his on-call beeper was known to go off if the sermon went on too long. He always loved to tell or hear a good story and he won his share of weekly prizes in seniors' golf at Peterborough Golf & Country Club up until last summer. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, Ontario. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 99 Brock Street, Peterborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers donations to the or New Haven Learning Centre (for children and young adults with autism) or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -