ARTHUR MUSCOVITCH It is with great sadness that we announce of passing of Arthur Muscovitch on December 23, 2019. Born on May 24, 1943, to Sarah and Alec Muscovitch, Arthur grew up in Manitoba, where he completed a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Manitoba. He then completed a Masters of Urban Planning from the University of Illinois. Arthur's 45-year long illustrious career as an architect and urban planner spanned Canada, the UK, Australia, and the USA. In 1988, Arthur co-founded Guthrie Muscovitch Architects (GMA). Arthur and his beloved wife Freda were married for 52 years. He was endlessly proud of his two sons, Zak, a prominent Internet lawyer, and Noam, an award-winning real estate agent. He loved his two daughters-in-law Cathy (Sellouk) and Neely (Davis), and his greatest joy was spending time with his 5 grandchildren: Aiden (14), Ella (9), Paige (9), Chloe (7) and Brooks (4). Arthur was predeased by his older brother, Marvin, in 2017. With Freda by his side, advocating every step of the way, Arthur courageously battled illness for the past 5 years. A special thank you to Dr. Schultz and Dr. Sheppard. Service to be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24th at Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Blossom Temple - Renewal Fund. Please call 416-789-3291 ext. 227 or www.holyblossom.org/donate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019