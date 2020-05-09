|
ARTHUR RICHARD ANDREW SCACE C.M., Q.C., B.A., M.A. LL.B., LL.D., De.Litt.S July 22, 1938 - May 3, 2020 Arthur was a man of many accomplishments, who was loved deeply by his family. His wife, Susan; children, Jennifer (Jeff Racine) and Patrick (Carrie); and grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Adam, whom he admired and adored, will miss him terribly. His brother and best friend, Andrew (Barb), nephews, Andrew (Jenn) and Cameron (Michelle), and extended family and friends are also bereft. He is predeceased by his parents, Arthur L. and Jean C. Scace. Arthur graduated from the University of Toronto Schools in 1956. He then went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto in 1960; a Master of Arts degree from Harvard University in 1961; a Bachelor of Laws degree from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar in 1963; and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1965. Arthur also received honorary Doctorates from the Law Society of Upper Canada, York University, the University of Toronto and Trinity College of the University of Toronto, and was Queens Counsel. Further, he was recognized as a member of the Order of Canada and an Honorary Fellow of Corpus Christi College, Oxford. Arthur's 10 years of formal university education led to an extraordinary career as a tax lawyer and Managing Partner at McCarthy Tetrault. After writing The Income Tax Law of Canada early in his career, Arthur served as the head of the Income Tax section of the Bar Admission Course. He also taught at Osgoode Hall; the University of Toronto Law School; and was Treasurer of the Law Society of Upper Canada. Following his career at McCarthy Tetrault, Arthur became Chairman of the Bank of Nova Scotia. In addition, the list of his directorships is extensive, not the least of which included Lallemand Inc., Canada Life, Brompton Group, WestJet Airlines, Fiera Capital Corporation, Arch Insurance and Davis Corporation. He was also Director of the Henry White Kinnear Foundation, the Harold Fox Education Fund, and the William and Nona Heaslip Foundation. Respected for his leadership and wisdom, he gave generously of his time and talents to many educational, health, and cultural organizations. He served as Canadian Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarship Trust for 33 years. His passion for opera prompted his meaningful contribution to both the Canadian Opera Company and Corporation. While he left us too soon, Arthur lived a very full and relevant life. And, though his career and community accomplishments were immense, his love of friends and family was resolute. He was a mentor and example to many, and a role model for his family. He had an enormous capacity to give of himself, and viewed every day as a gift. If desired, donations in memory of Arthur may be made to the United Way of Greater Toronto for the "Local Love Impact Fund" in aid of food banks, ensuring that the most vulnerable in our community get the support that they need. Donations received before May 30th will be matched, doubling the impact in our community. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020