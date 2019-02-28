You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Arthur UDASKIN

Arthur UDASKIN Obituary
ARTHUR UDASKIN Peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved husband of Libby. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan Applebaum, Jo-Anne and Fred Novice, and Melanie and Michael Nusca. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Leon Udaskin, and Gordon and Shirley Udaskin. Devoted grandfather of Dori and Jonny, Myles and Victoria, Karlee and Alex, Taylor and David, Madison, Lindsay and Jeremy, Nicole, and Dillon. Devoted great-grandfather of Zoe. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 1121 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 416-445-0373 or to Tel Aviv University, 416-787-9930.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019
