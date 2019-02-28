|
ARTHUR UDASKIN Peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved husband of Libby. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan Applebaum, Jo-Anne and Fred Novice, and Melanie and Michael Nusca. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Leon Udaskin, and Gordon and Shirley Udaskin. Devoted grandfather of Dori and Jonny, Myles and Victoria, Karlee and Alex, Taylor and David, Madison, Lindsay and Jeremy, Nicole, and Dillon. Devoted great-grandfather of Zoe. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 1121 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 416-445-0373 or to Tel Aviv University, 416-787-9930.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019