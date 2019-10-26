|
ARULSOTHY BALENDRA Passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Bala, loving mother of Suba (Vasaan) and Indy; grandmother of Kavita, Karina and Jeiken. Arul was born in Manipay, Sri Lanka. Her kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends alike. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) and West Oak Village for the kind support and attention they gave to Arulsothy. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11 a.m. followed by Cremation at Glen Oaks Funeral Home - Crestview Chapel, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON L6H 7A8. Arul will be greatly missed by her family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019