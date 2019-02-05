ARUN KUMAR CHAKRAVARTTY Passed away peacefully on the morning of January 31, 2019 at the age of 79 in Toronto. He was a loving husband to Gopa for 53 years, and adoring father to Paula and Dolon, as well as their husbands, Gianpaolo Baiocchi and Piyush Gandhi. He was a doting Dadu (grandfather) to Aisha and Safina Baiocchi and Laila and Oli Gandhi. Raised in Lucknow, India, and a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, he moved to Calgary in 1975. He has made Toronto his home since 1999, with periods of time spent in Doha and Kolkata. Throughout his life, Arun was devoted to family, friends and community, and was a passionate world-traveler, philanthropist, and supporter of the arts. He is deeply missed by all lucky enough to have known him. Donations can be made to memorial funds in Arun Chakravartty's name at the Toronto Calcutta Foundation and the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). A celebration of Arun's life will be held on April 14, 2019 in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CNIB (https://cnib.donorportal.ca) or the Toronto Calcutta Foundation (http://www.toronto-calcutta.org/donate/) Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019