ARYEH LEON KUMOVE On September 7, 2019 at Batcrest Apotex in his 93rd year surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Shirley Kumove. Loving father and father-in-law of Moishe and Tsvia Kumove, Aaron Kumove and Rosie Gallen, and Joel Kumove and Sheila Goldgrab.Dear brother of Hilda Weiss, and Anita Page.Devoted grandfather of Zvi and Heather, Mor, Bar, Michael, Sarah, Matthew, and the late Merav. Devoted great-grandfather of Sophie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at Baycrest Terrance 10th floor lounge. Memorial donations may be made to Mazon Canada, (416) 783-7554.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
