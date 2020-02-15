|
ASTRID ANN BERRELL EVANS RICHARDSON June 13, 1937 - February 7, 2020 "To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower." - William Blake We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our extraordinary mother, Astrid Ann Berrell Richardson (nee Evans) on February 7, 2020. Astrid was the loving mother of Eric, Karen, Celia and Eva; mother-in-law of Deborah, Roussos, Bruce and Alex; sister of Ingrid Puddicombe; and proud and beloved Nana of Galen, Olivia, Connor, Alexander, Georgia, Liam, Sophia, Sacha and Noah. An advocate of public health, Astrid deeply believed in caring for others. Her work and interests took her to the far corners of the globe where her kind and vibrant spirit was shared with the many friends she collected throughout her life. Astrid appreciated the beauty of small things: the colour of a wild-flower, the shape of a cloud, the sound of the rain. Her love of adventure was legendary. She lived life to the fullest, and courageously met the many challenges she faced. Her spirit was an inspiration to all. The world will be a different place for those who were lucky to share the rich and colourful fabric of Astrid's extraordinary life. So much of what she stood for will live on in us: "be kind to others," "it costs nothing to smile," "do what is right and what is good." A celebration in her honour will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020