AUDREY ANNIE EVELYN ROBERTSON (née Hall) July 16, 1937 - March 27, 2020Evelyn died peacefully with her beloved husband Gordon Robertson by her side, at North York General Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Hudson Township, ON to Margaret and John Hall. She moved to New Liskeard, ON, and spent her adult life in Toronto, ON. Evelyn will be dearly missed by her step-children: Janet (David) Currier of Creston BC; Margaret (Ajit) John of Toronto, ON; Carolyn (John Paul) Westin of Sackville, NB; and Bruce (Marjorie) Robertson of Sackville, NB. Her grandchildren also grieve her passing: Anna, Miriam, Lucia, Phoebe, Joel and Gabrielle. She leaves her dear cousin Jane (Bruce) Rouse and their daughter Kim (Rob) Parypa. Graduating from the Atkinson School of Nursing at the Toronto Western Hospital in 1960, she completed further studies in nursing and management at McGill University, Northland Open University and the Canadian School of Management. Her career culminated in the position of Vice-President, Nursing at the Toronto Hospital. In retirement, Evelyn passionately advocated for the homeless and impoverished through Cummer Avenue United Church. She helped found its 'Drop Inn' and, in 2004, was among three who received the Toronto Volunteer of the Year Award for establishing Lester B. Pearson Place, a 53-dwelling affordable housing project built using the church's property which opened 13 years ago. The family would like to thank the staff of the Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence for their patient and loving care for Evelyn over the past six years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will make arrangements to celebrate Evelyn's life at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020