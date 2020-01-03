|
AUDREY CAMERON (née Charlton) Passed peacefully with her family on December 25, 2019. Born in 1926 in Montreal, Quebec, eldest daughter of Harry Osgood Charlton and his wife Doris Irene Moodie. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alastair (Al) Duncan Cameron, in 2001, and by her parents, infant sister and her two brothers. In 1951, she married Al, the love of her life, immediately after her graduation from the Montreal General Hospital nursing program. For the next 50 years, she and Al had many adventures, living in remote parts of Newfoundland for Al's work building hydroelectric dams, cruising in the Caribbean, and re-tracing family history in England and Scotland. She loved genealogical research, applying for her "United Empire Loyalist" membership through lineage to Jason Chamberlain Pierce, and using her 80th birthday as an opportunity to bring the family out to Mt. Charlton in Jasper, AB. Audrey and Al had four children: Duncan, Harry, Sheila (Sid) Leggett and Janet (Peter) Richter. They were proud grandparents of eight grandchildren: Bruce (Tess) Cameron, Lauren Cameron, Adam (Elizabeth) Leggett, Laura (Adrian) Dowsett, Claire Cameron, Erika Richter, Eleanor Richter and Kevin Cameron. In 2018, Mom was beyond thrilled to become a great-grandmother to Evelyn Rose Dowsett. Mom's dedication to her family and commitment to community service will leave a lasting legacy. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church in Dunham, Quebec. A private interment service will be held at Mount Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Montreal.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Jan. 3, 2020