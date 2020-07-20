|
AUDREY DURST After a long and well-lived life, Audrey Durst passed away peacefully in her 97th year. In her final months at Spruce Lodge she was wonderfully cared for by the dedicated nurses, PSWs, other personnel and Dr. Thompson. An enthusiastic patron of the lively arts scene in her adopted home town of Stratford, Audrey opened her heart (and her home in the early days of the Festival) to the multitude of cultural organizations, large and small, that are such a unique aspect of the city. In the process, she made life-long friendships with many of the talented people responsible for the flourishing of this community. Audrey is survived by her son-in-law Steven Hawkins and his partner Holly Levine; step-son Donald, his wife Patti and their children Peter, daughter-in-law Marnie, Emily and granddaughters Claire and Ansley; and step-son Rob and his children Lauren and Michael. She was predeceased by her husband Donald and her daughter Laura. It was Audrey's wish that there be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the stroke unit of the Stratford General Hospital through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2020