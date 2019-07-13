You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
AUDREY GAIL MOSHOIAN (née Tyers) 1940 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mom, Gail, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was 78 years old. Gail leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Douglas Moshoian. She was the caring, generous mother to Andrew and Heather (David). Gail was an incredibly devoted 'Nanny' who was adored by her five remarkable grandchildren, Matthew, Charlotte, Rachael, Sarah, and Leah. Gail was the eldest daughter of Wellington and Audrey Tyers, and in her adult years, was the matriarch of the Tyers clan, including her three siblings, Judy (Bob) Ferguson, Jane (Ken) Weeks, and Robert (Shelley) Tyers; and her nieces and nephews whom she loved as much as her own children, Kimberley, Kyle, Byron, Keegan and Stuart. When Gail and Doug married in 1967, she was welcomed with love and affection by his family living in Brantford and St. Catharines, ON. Ron, Dolly (Sam Manoogian (D)), Susie (Jack Dardarian (D)), and Gerry (D) loved her like a sister, and all of her nieces and nephews, Tom, John, Pauline, Paul (Narges), Patty and Mark each had close and trusting relationships with Gail. She was known for her generosity and fierce loyalty, supporting and inspiring others as a big sister, aunt, confidant, mentor, and devoted friend. She happily gave her time to listen, share, and help shape the future of so many people. She was the glue that held our friends and family together. She left us too soon, and we will miss her tremendously. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 1:00 p.m. at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), followed by a reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers, and to honour the love Gail had for children and animals, please consider donating in her name, to the Hospital for Sick Kids or The Toronto Humane Society. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
