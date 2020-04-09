You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1946 - 2020
AUDREY HIRST January 26, 1946 - April 7, 2020 Born in Ashford, England, Audrey died peacefully in her Oakville, Ontario home surrounded by her husband of 51 years, Peter, and daughters, Pippa and Sara. This followed a relatively short but courageous battle with cancer. A world traveler, she was a professionally trained and accomplished dancer, both stage performer and teacher; also sang professionally. She was a proficient and trophy-winning curler, tennis player and golfer at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club and the TPC Prestancia in Sarasota, Florida. She was a very positive person and had a great sense of humour right to the very end. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Special thanks to all those in the oncology and ER units of Oakville hospital and oncology unit of Credit Valley hospital and all the visiting homecare medical staff who provided great care. Complying with Audrey's wishes there will be no celebration of life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020
