AUDREY ISABEL KENDREE MAKIN She watched the sun rise from the crest of a Moroccan sand dune and the moon go down over the Gulf of Tonkin. She thrilled to the muezzin's call in Ankara, Tehran and Kuala Lumpur. She played Stone Age gongs with indigenous tribesmen in upriver Borneo and dipped her toes in a hundred rivers, lakes and seas. Isabel Makin represented many things in her 94-year span, but more than anything else, she was a happy adventurer. Travelling with friends, family members or solo, Isabel circled the globe four times. Her country count had reached 89 by age 89, when her health began to crumble. Yet, even wheelchair-bound and shaky from a rare neurological disorder, paranuclear palsy, indefatigable Izzy was game to be carried into restaurants or wheeled down icy alleyways toward her family's homes. Isabel died at dusk on July 2, 2019, surrounded by children and grandchildren. She leaves her children - Vance (Jane Makin), Kirk (Kim Crosbie) and Valerie (Ted Rakoczy) - as well as her beloved grandchildren: Suzanne, Ryan, Joel; Miri and Jodie; and Kendree. Isabel's roots were decidedly sunk into the city of her birth, Montreal. The second of four children born to Emerson and Mabel Kendree, she attended West Hill High School. A co-editor of the school annual, she was a champion swimmer, a budding vocalist and "Bootsy" the irrepressible cheerleader. Her intense love of music took her next to McGill University, where she obtained an L.Mus, with honours. Vivacious and fun-loving, Isabel was the belle of many a ball. But her heart was won not by the young suitors lined up around the block, but by an intellectual, returning Second World War veteran who was ten years her senior, Harry Gordon Makin. Her explanation was concise: "They were boys. He was a man." They married on October 9, 1948, and eked out a spartan lifestyle in cold water flats while Gordon slogged his way to a B.A and M.A. at McGill. Isabel rode the buses to a half dozen local high schools each day, teaching music and directing choirs. After graduating, Gordon taught history and geography at Lachine High School, Sir George Williams University and at Dorval High School. They purchased a rambling, somewhat rundown home in Dorval and a glorious, bargain cottage lot in the Laurentians. A relentless gauntlet of work, renovations and child rearing ensued. The home on Lilac Avenue resounded with the sounds of Gordon's typing and hammering, and Isabel's singing and piano. The adventure of a lifetime took the Makins to Sarawak, Malaysia from 1965-70. Gordon, a Columbo Plan aid teacher, was assigned to a Chinese high school and a teacher training college. The kids attended local schools in Miri and Kuching. Isabel braved the isolation and heat by planning shoestring trips featuring outdated prop planes, low budget hotels or hostels, and plenty of local exotica. Back in Montreal, Isabel taught music for ten years at Sacred Heart Convent School, where several students became treasured, lifelong friends. She would ultimately instruct innumerable students in voice and piano, play church organ and lead choirs that included the Renaissance Singers of Montreal, Dorval United Church, Beaurepair United Church, Beaconsfield United Church, Chung Hua School, St. Columba's School and Tanjong Lobang School. In 1985, Gordon and Isabel moved to Burlington, Ontario to be close to family. Gordon died on Oct. 30, 1990, leaving Isabel heartbroken but determined to carry on as the matriarch of the clan. Her presence was integral to dozens of family road trips and journeys with much-loved friends Shirley Sproule and Rachel Tregurtha. Grandchildren soaked up Isabel's enthusiasm for life and bathed in her beaming smile. Her sense of humour never failed her and her list of irritants was short - snobbery, aggressive drivers, papaya and squabbling. Her loves were many, including bridge, April fool pranks, piano duets with Vance, giggling with friends, reading Kirk's daily journalism, Blue Jays games, shoulder rubs, nicknames, board games, the Fun Lunch gang and her Burlington Wine Group. Isabel thrilled to Miri's musical theatre prowess, Suzanne's equestrian abilities, Kendree's dancing and range of musical instruments and Jodie's winning record at Scrabble. Any excuse would do for a celebration with family, the Beaches crowd or the Rakoczy clan. Isabel was also an avid gardener and a skilled seamstress and chef. She wrote many travel articles for the Globe and Mail and swam several kilometres per week until age 90. However, music would always be her ruling passion. She mastered musical theory, nurtured Vance into a superb musician and was a breathtaking pianist with the singing voice of an angel. The title Isabel chose for her memoir was sublime - Globetrotter: My Life on Wings of Song. Central to its preface were these words, penned by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu: Without a song the day would never end. Without a song the road would never bend. When things go wrong, a man ain't got no friend Without a song I'll never know what makes the rain to fall. I'll never know what makes the grass so tall. I only know that there ain't no love at all Without a song. The Makins are deeply grateful to the caring staff of Christie Gardens seniors residence. A memorial service will be held in the fall, details to follow. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. 