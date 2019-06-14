You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
AUDREY JEAN KERR (nee Wood) July 21, 1925 - June 10, 2019 Audrey died peacefully at her home in Toronto on June 10, 2019 after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents, James Willis Wood and Helen Wood (nee Porter); and her siblings, Shirley and Barbara. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; and her children, Michael (Susan), Margaret and Christine (Borys). Audrey was born in Cavan County near Peterborough, graduated from University College in the University of Toronto, and went on to have a successful career as the Head of History at Midland Avenue Collegiate Institute in Scarborough. There, she made many friends and worked tirelessly for the benefit of her students. She was a lifelong member of the University Women's Club, an accomplished pianist, an avid student of history, a world traveller and an antique collector. The family is grateful for the compassion and dedication of Audrey's many caregivers, which allowed her to remain in her home with Donald and her beloved Dalmatian Gloria. We would like to thank Dr. Zysman and St. Elizabeth's Society. A private service will be followed by interment at St. Paul's Anglican Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019
