AUDREY KNIE Audrey Knie (née Irvine) died in her 85th year on September 29, 2020, in Victoria, BC. She was born and raised in Midland, Ontario, the second daughter of Aubrey and Josephine Irvine, sister to Eleanor (Rick Haines), Paul (Gwen) and John (Roberta) Irvine, all predeceased. At 17, Audrey left Midland for nurses training at Oshawa General Hospital. Upon graduation, she married Richard Paul Knie, from Wiesbaden, Germany, and had three children, Lynda, Rick (Marianne Cooper), and Lisa (Chris Rogers). Audrey always had to work to support her family. When her marriage ended, she returned to school as a single parent, obtaining a BA in Psychology from York University while working full time, and an MSW from Wilfred Laurier University. She was a life-long learner. After graduation, Audrey explored different roles as a nurse and social worker, including mental health nursing at former Queen Street Mental Health, Administrator of the Open Gate Nursing Home; Director of Social Work at York Central hospital; teacher of Psychiatric Nursing at Durham College; and a family counsellor at the Kinark Child and Family Services in Midland, Ontario. Audrey's distain of politics in bureaucracy lead her to do what she loved, helping people through private psychotherapy. When Audrey wasn't working, she enjoyed living near the water in her Midland Little Lake cottage, gardening, entertaining, and following the sun to Manzanillo, Mexico in the winters. She was an avid movie watcher, especially foreign films. She loved to travel with others, dance, dress up, go out and enjoy a fine meal. Audrey attracted people to her wherever she went. Her home was always full with laughter or tears as she supported family, grandchildren and friends. When she had enough of Ontario winters, Audrey moved to the ocean in Sooke, BC. where she continued to pursue her interests and, of course, developed a large network of friends. Audrey was very independent and treasured it. It was difficult for her when it was time to give up her car, and sell her beloved ocean condo. Audrey's energy finally faded. With family by her side, she quietly breathed her last and was gone. She is greatly missed, and will always be.



