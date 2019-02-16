AUDREY MAY DOUGLAS (née Bassett) Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Much loved by her devoted husband, Blair Douglas, to whom she was married for 57 years, after a wonderful chance meeting at an Ontario summer resort. Audrey will be deeply missed by her loving children, Jon Douglas (Sylvia) and Carole Kennedy (Marcus); and by her grandchildren, Daniel (Tina), Jessica (Alex), Cassandra, Shannon, William, Alice, and Andrew, as well as her great-grandchildren, Kristine and Lachlan. Audrey was a gifted contralto and an exceptional student who graduated from the University of Toronto with both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Social Work in an era when few women even attended university. She was a devoted mother to Carole and Jon, and a wonderful wife to Blair. She spent much of her working career at the Toronto Children's Aid Society and the Bloorview Children's Hospital. In the final years of her career, she was one of the pioneers of adoption reunion counselling in Ontario. Audrey enjoyed curling with the Business Girls at the Granite Club, cross-country skiing, biking on Sanibel Island, travelling, bridge and music. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the spring. Her ashes will be returned to nature by those who loved her most. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019