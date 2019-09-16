|
AUDREY MARY SOUTHEY Peacefully in her 94th year on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Dear mother of Susan Teskey and her husband Mark and Jane Southey and her husband Rob Gordon. Loving grandmother of Sean, Kevin, Sara, Turner and Hudson 'Bubba'. Great-grandmother of Mila and Macy. She will be missed by her dear friends Jim, Brenda and Jeremy Holden. She was the cherished mom of her fur baby Dixie. At the personal request of Audrey, cremation has taken place. Funeral services are being held in private. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences at rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019