AUDREY VINCENT ROCKINGHAM GILL 1937 - 2020 Died peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2020, at Parkview in Vancouver after struggling bravely with Alzheimer's for several years. Devoted mother of Alexandra Clare Gill (Michael Helm) and Peter Rockingham Gill (Rhonda), she was predeceased by her father, Major-General John Meredith Rockingham, CB, CBE, DSO, ED, CD; mother, Mary Carlyle Rockingham (née Hammond); and brother, John Robert Meredith Rockingham. Audrey was a pioneer working woman. After graduating in History/Poli. Sci. from McGill, she launched into her journalism career with the Financial Post as the only woman in the Parliamentary Press Gallery. She followed that path throughout her career, uniting her love of ideas and language and founding/editing four national magazines - including two for her beloved Liberal Party of Canada as Director of Communications and Director of Policy Development. She remained devoted to the Party throughout her life, embracing it not just as a political home but as a bastion of liberal thought, though she preferred to strategize in the proverbial smoke-filled back rooms (and on the "mythical island" of Grindstone) than to run for office herself. Audrey touched many lives with her passionate advocacy, her vision for the national good, and her commitment to many causes, including the advancement of women's rights. She was high-spirited, strong, determined and independent, yet also fun-loving and a wonderfully engaged and engaging conversationalist. She was an avid reader and supporter of all the arts, including writing about dance for the Ottawa Journal. Above all, she was unswerving in her love and devotion to her children. A private ceremony for immediate family was held in Vancouver. A gathering in her honour will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
