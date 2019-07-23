You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
AUDREY WINIFRED DOUGLAS (Mills) Beloved wife, mother, grandmother-died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on July 18, 2019. Audrey was born in Portsmouth, England in 1935. She lived in Bath until she went to University of Oxford where she received her B.A. Audrey came to Canada in 1957 and earned her M.A. at Queen's University, and subsequently her PHD (Medieval Studies) in 1972 at the University of Toronto. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Patrick; children, Stephen (Valerie), Daniel (Caroline), Krystyne (Deji), and Isabel (Matthew); twelve grandchildren, Vivien, Hannah, Gareth (Endicott- Douglas); Naomi, Nadia, James, Sophia, Sami (Douglas-Najem); Isaac (Akinniyi); Aaron, Reuben, Benjamin (Abogado); and sister-in-law, Dr. Mary Douglas. She is loved and fondly remembered also by extended family and many friends throughout the world. Audrey was the editor of the University of Toronto Records of Early English Drama project (REED) volume for Cumberland and Westmorland and contributed extensively to the Salisbury volume. She was a determined civic activist and busy editor and writer. Audrey's multifaceted gifts and talents were widely appreciated and her wit and laughter endeared her to all. She recently completed two volumes of her family history. Profound thanks to Dr. Chase Everett McMurren and Audrey's many loving care- givers and friends and family who were so special to her over the past two years. A celebration of Audrey's life will take place at McClure Hall, Bloor Street United Church in Toronto on September 3 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), or Bathurst United Church.
