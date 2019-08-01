You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Augustus Joseph DE FREITAS


1924 - 2019
AUGUSTUS JOSEPH DEFREITAS Passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all. Born August 27, 1924 in Georgetown British Guiana (Guyana), one of six children of Jacinto and Carmelita De Freitas Phillipe. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years Therese (Gonsalves). Gus will be greatly missed by his children: Marcelle, Trevor (Mary), Julie (Nick), and Peter (Leigh Ann); his grandchildren Scott, Kevin, Jennifer, Sonia, Christopher, Emily, Amanda, Tim, Matthew, Sophie, Olivia and Christian; and great- grandchildren Marcus, Victoria, Mackenzie, Oliver, William, Evelyn, Sabrina and Charlotte; his sister Angela, brother Claude and numerous nephews and nieces.Gus lived a rich and meaningful life filled with family, friends, hard work and years of public service through Civitan International. Gus lived through the great depression, lost an older brother to the second world war, and arrived in Canada in 1962 with Therese to build a better life for their children. Gus exemplified perseverance and dedication to his family, his faith, and his community. Unfailingly kind, funny, and quick witted, Gus was independent until the very end. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge St, North York, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. A reception will take place at R.S. Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Guyana Christian Charities at www.gcccanada.org. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019
