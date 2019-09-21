|
AURORA H. H. DURNAN (Becker, Thompson, Gow) August 2, 1921 - September 12, 2019 Aurora's family is saddened by her passing in London, Ontario after a full and rich life of 98 years. She will be greatly missed. Loving mother to Trent Thompson Gow (Jacqueline), Bill Gow, Susan Gow, and Marg Morrison (Larry) with great affection for ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Aurora is also survived by two sisters, Marie Stolar and Billie Bem (Derek), and many nephews and nieces who live across Canada and the US. Aurora was predeceased by her parents, August and Emilie Becker of Yorkton, Saskatchewan; three sisters, Diane Snider, Audrey Scott, and Shirley Becker; her daughter-in-law, Anne McMillan Gow; and her grandson, William Gow; and three husbands, F/O Raymond Thompson, F/O Lorne Gow, DFC, and Edward Durnan. Aurora retired from the Ontario Government as a Tax Auditor after a successful career that included duties as a bookkeeper and supervisor of Ontario's first-time home buyers' grant program. Throughout the years, Aurora showed a flair for fashion and home décor, excelled as an artist in oils and watercolours, was an avid bridge player, golfer, sports fan, and loved to sing and play piano at social gatherings with friends and family. Cremation has already taken place. A family gathering will occur later. One door gently closes while another welcomes.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019