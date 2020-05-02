|
|
AYESHA CELESTE NAVARRO December 4, 1965 - April 28, 2020 Ayesha had all the ingredients of a true global individual. Some of her early years were spent in her ancestral home in Allahabad, India under the doting eye of her grandmother (Roma Mukerji) who instilled in young Ayesha the virtues of truth, self-confidence and perseverance. "Be good, do good and good will always come to you" she was told. These were the values that would shape her future when she arrived in Toronto at the age of thirteen, accompanying her mother (Rita) and her sister (Monica) and to start a new life in Canada. After graduating from Loretto College School and York University, Ayesha's drive to start a career began as a young broker in training at Marsh & McLennan. It didn't take her long to move up the ladder when she joined the Toronto office of Aon and rose to the position of Senior Vice President. Other commercial insurance brokerage firms had their eyes on her and her career progressed through successive contributions to Willis and Integro. Many professional tributes are embodied in a quote from a grieving colleague "Ayesha is one of the calmest, coolest and classiest people I've ever had the pleasure to work with. She carried herself with such professionalism and grace". Over the years, as she built her career, she established a warm and comforting home "south of the Danny," with her loving son Nick and a devoted husband, Charles Fogden. They married in the Turks and Caicos on March 10, 2006, exchanged their vows on a beach by the ocean with the wind in their hair. Ayesha loved her life. Her home soon became a haven for friends and family with meticulously prepared meals, often followed by a walk to Withrow Park and shops on the Danforth. This was her 'hood and her life - and she loved it! This was the public Ayesha we all knew. But there was a very private Ayesha too. With her mother Rita and sister Monica, Ayesha found strength and solace in their faith. It was the fountain in her life and she became a volunteer and devotee in support of the local community of adults and families in need, through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Name Parish on Danforth Avenue. Ayesha is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Nick, Meredith, Geoffrey, Lucy; and grandchild, Atli. Her mother Rita, sister Monica, Nick's father Neal, and her father and stepmother Sachi and Susan mourn her loss. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer. In memory of Ayesha and the happiness and love she brought into the lives of all those who were touched by her integrity, grace and compassion, you are invited to make an online donation as per her wishes to: canadahelps.org/en/charities/society-of-st-vincent-de-paul-holy-name-conference. Alternatively, please send a cheque to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Holy Name Conference, 71 Gough Avenue Toronto, ON M4K 3N9.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020