AYMERIC JASON HOBBS It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Aymeric Jason Hobbs on May 1, 2019, at age 46. Survived by his parents, Camille and Stuart Hobbs, his aunts and uncle Patricia Hobbs and Marie-Claude and Ivano Chiaretto,Giulia Chiaretto and baby Sean and his many co-workers and friends. Aymeric was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Peter and Elma Hobbs and Paul and Olga Marty. From an early age, Aymeric devoted his life to working with computers. More recently, he had started learning to play the guitar, and like everything he did, he spent his leisure time mastering this new interest.