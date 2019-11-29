|
B. JANE EYTON June 25,1934 - November 29, 2014 Mom...we think about you so often, and know how much you would have loved celebrating all the happy occasions of the last 5 years. Nothing would make you prouder than your growing family! Missing you and Dad very much. We'll be raising a glass of grapa in your honour tonight! With love and gratitude from your 5 children, 11 grandchildren (and all of our respective spouses and partners) and now 3 great-grandchildren!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019