You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for B. EYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Jane EYTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Jane EYTON In Memoriam
B. JANE EYTON June 25,1934 - November 29, 2014 Mom...we think about you so often, and know how much you would have loved celebrating all the happy occasions of the last 5 years. Nothing would make you prouder than your growing family! Missing you and Dad very much. We'll be raising a glass of grapa in your honour tonight! With love and gratitude from your 5 children, 11 grandchildren (and all of our respective spouses and partners) and now 3 great-grandchildren!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -