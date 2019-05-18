BARBARA ANN MCLEOD 1929 - 2019 The family of Barbara Ann McLeod is grieved to announce her passing. Daughter of Clarence and Winnifred Lipsey, sister to Margaret, Barbara was raised in Edmonton's Strathcona neighbourhood. As student nurse at University of Alberta she met medical student Lionel McLeod of Wainwright. Barbara and Lionel married October 1952 and raised four children in Edmonton until the family moved to Calgary in 1968 where Lionel was first Head of Medicine at the new University of Calgary School of Medicine and later Dean. After returning to Edmonton for 8 years where Lionel served as first President of Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research, in 1989 Barbara and Lionel moved to Vancouver. Barbara enjoyed 24 years living in Vancouver in her characteristically picture perfect home near Jericho Beach before returning to Calgary. Barbara knew how to live well and always in style. Unrelentingly optimistic, she lived by her credo, "Seize the Day". Barbara seized her days until May 10th when she slipped away peacefully in her sleep. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be missed. Barbara is survived by her children, Laura McLeod (John Humphrey), Bruce McLeod, Judy Bow (Stephen Bow), Nancie McLeod; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Lionel predeceased Barbara in 1993. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens, 24223 Township Road 242, Calgary followed by a reception to celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Barbara's family welcomes donations to the George Boyack Centre where Barbara spent her last days in comfort and care. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Calgary Health Trust designated to George Boyack. https://secure.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/sslpage.aspx?pid=363. For more about the service or to share condolences please visit www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019