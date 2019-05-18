You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eden Brook Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
24223 Township Road 242
Calgary, AB T3Z 3K2
(403) 240-4032
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MCLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann MCLEOD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann MCLEOD Obituary
BARBARA ANN MCLEOD 1929 - 2019 The family of Barbara Ann McLeod is grieved to announce her passing. Daughter of Clarence and Winnifred Lipsey, sister to Margaret, Barbara was raised in Edmonton's Strathcona neighbourhood. As student nurse at University of Alberta she met medical student Lionel McLeod of Wainwright. Barbara and Lionel married October 1952 and raised four children in Edmonton until the family moved to Calgary in 1968 where Lionel was first Head of Medicine at the new University of Calgary School of Medicine and later Dean. After returning to Edmonton for 8 years where Lionel served as first President of Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research, in 1989 Barbara and Lionel moved to Vancouver. Barbara enjoyed 24 years living in Vancouver in her characteristically picture perfect home near Jericho Beach before returning to Calgary. Barbara knew how to live well and always in style. Unrelentingly optimistic, she lived by her credo, "Seize the Day". Barbara seized her days until May 10th when she slipped away peacefully in her sleep. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be missed. Barbara is survived by her children, Laura McLeod (John Humphrey), Bruce McLeod, Judy Bow (Stephen Bow), Nancie McLeod; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Lionel predeceased Barbara in 1993. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens, 24223 Township Road 242, Calgary followed by a reception to celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Barbara's family welcomes donations to the George Boyack Centre where Barbara spent her last days in comfort and care. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Calgary Health Trust designated to George Boyack. https://secure.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/sslpage.aspx?pid=363. For more about the service or to share condolences please visit www.edenbrookcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now