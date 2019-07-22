BARBARA ANN STEWART March 5, 1927- July 17, 2019 The family of Barbara Ann Stewart announce her passing at the age of 92 after a life of fun and travel. She was predeceased by her husband Albert H. Stewart (2008). She leaves behind her daughter Alison, granddaughter Sara (Richard) Kennedy and darling great-grandchildren Brayden and Kristianne. Also her son Peter (Karen), and adored grandchildren Cameron (Natalie), Julie and Daniel, and great-grandchildren Peter and David. Barbara graduated first in her class in nursing at Toronto General Hospital. She was an avid reader, tennis player, and bridge player, and involved in the Voice of Women movement. Along with her husband, she was a member of the Caledon Mountain Trout Club. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Runnymede Health Centre. Cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019