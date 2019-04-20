You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BARBARA ANN WINFIELD Barbara Ann Winfield (nee Keyes), a resident of Port Hope, Ontario passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home in her 77th year. A celebration of Barb's life will be held at St. Mark's Parish Hall, 51 King Street, Port Hope, Saturday, April 27 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Port Hope Public Library, 31 Queen Street, Port Hope, ON L1A 2Y8, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, 250 Dundas Street West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M5T 2Z5 or to the charity of your choice. Expressions of friendship, photos and other remembrances may be forwarded to www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
