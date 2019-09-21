You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Credit Valley Golf and Country Club
2500 Old Carriage Road
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Barbara Ann WRIGHT Obituary
BARBARA ANN WRIGHT(née MacDonald) Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years John 'Dear Heart'. Loving mother of Julie Smith (Bill), John, and Jeff. Proud grandmother of Justin and Ryan Smith, and Jacob Wright. She is survived by her sister Wendy MacSorley (Clare), her niece Sandy, and her nephew Mike. She will be forever remembered by extended family and many friends who knew and loved her. Barbara was born in Vancouver, BC where she married her high school 'Fly Boy' sweetheart John and later moved to Montreal with her young family where they became avid Habs fans. The family settled in Oakville many years later where she loved playing bridge, golfing and socializing with her friends at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, entertaining, travelling with John and also spending time with her family. Barbara's family invites you to join them in a Celebration of Life at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, 2500 Old Carriage Road, Mississauga on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with memories being shared at 1:30 p.m. If desired, please consider a donation in her memory in lieu of flowers to The Lung Association or to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. A special heartfelt thank you to her Amica Bronte Harbour friends and care team and to the LHIN Community and their care partners for their care and compassion. Online condolences can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
