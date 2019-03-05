BARBARA ANNE STEVENS (nee Goldstein) Peacefully, surrounded by her family at home in Toronto on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a strong and determined woman who maintained her deep faith and grace even as her body failed her. Anne was predeceased by her husbands, Roy Spencer and Jim Stevens; and her youngest son Brad. Much loved mother of Catherine Caven Ortved, Lincoln (Monica Stevens-Wyss), Nan (Warren Newcomen) and John. Adored granny to James, Liam and Isabelle Caven; Westin and Finn Newcomen; and Brad Stevens. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. As well as raising five children in a busy household, Anne took great pride in her life-long career as a physiotherapist. She loved Muskoka, and from childhood she spent her summers by the lake in Bala and for the past 40 years on the waters of Lake Rosseau. She was both an accomplished tennis player and a devoted bridge player who, in her 80s, successfully completed the Club Directors Course. Her life was richer for her involvement with the many communities that were so important to her: Muskoka Lakes Golf & Country Club, The Granite Club, Camp Oochigeas, and Timothy Eaton Memorial Church. Anne cherished her friends and relations. Her grace, compassion and warm smile will be missed by all. A funeral service will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Condolences may be forwarded throughwww.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019