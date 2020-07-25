|
BARBARA BRENT JONES 1942 - 2020 At home on Tuesday, July 21st in the expert care of the compassionate staff at Amica Bayview Village. She had successfully battled several bouts of cancer over the past decade and a half. She was a fighter. Sadly, this last struggle against the disease was unwinnable, though mercifully short. Born in Ottawa, Barb attended Havergal College where she found many kindred spirits who are still friends to this day. Fiercely independent, Barb started a career early in sales and worked across several different industries. She was a passionate and skilled cook who shared her love of food with family and friends alike. She was also an accomplished pianist and found great joy in entertaining people, which she continued to do for her friends at Amica until very recently. In her later years, she struck up a close friendship with her neighbour, Roz Swanson, for whom she loved to cook and with whom she travelled extensively right up until Roz's passing a few years ago. Much loved by family and friends, she will be greatly missed by her sister Susan Cartwright, brother Fred Jones (Laura), and her sister- in-law Jerri Merritt-Jones. Also loved and missed by her nieces and nephews: Hugh, Morgain, Jalynn, Beth, and Doug as well as seven great- nieces and nephews. In light of the present situation, a service/wake will be held in 2021 when family and friends can gather together to celebrate Barb's life. Another announcement will be made when a date is finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020