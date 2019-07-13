BARBARA BRUCE Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on July 9th at the age of 82, attended by her son. Born and raised in Ottawa, the daughter of Manada and V. N. Bruce, she graduated from Glebe Collegiate and McGill University, winning an award for Occupational Therapy. After moving from Montreal to London, England, she settled in Toronto where she became Head of the Department of Occupational Therapy at Toronto General Hospital and simultaneously completed a BA in sociology from the University of Toronto. Barbara was gifted with natural intelligence, grace and a deep curiosity about the world around her. She was interested in music, current affairs and the arts. She was devoted to Canadian artists and for many years was active in the volunteer programs at the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Gardiner Museum. At the age of 39 Barbara put her career on hold to raise three sons with her husband Dr. David Elliott (predeceased). In her mid-fifties she began a successful second career as a real estate agent, a field in which she gained respect for her integrity and her dedication in helping many clients find the right house to make a home. She developed many lifelong friendships before retiring in 2012. Above all Barbara was a woman of endless generosity who took great joy in helping others, her family, friends, neighbours, clients and colleagues alike. She was never happier than when she was giving of her time or her talents. Random acts of kindness were her daily routine. She will be truly missed. Barbara is survived by her sister Phyllis, brother-in-law Dr. Gotham Clements, cousins Johanna, Brian, Edith, Vincent, Lorraine and Jack. She is lovingly remembered by her sons Michael, Marc, and Robin Elliott, by her daughter-in-law Christine Zadorozny, by Sean Arnold, and by granddaughters Vivienne, Michelle and Fiona. A celebration of her life is planned for an upcoming date and will be announced. If you wish to be notified please write to [email protected] If desired, donations can be made to The Friends of the Wellington Library, at the Prince Edward County Public Library, 208 Main St. Picton, Ont., K0K2T0. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019