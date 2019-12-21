|
BARBARA DOWDALL-TERDIK Surrounded by her loving family, Barbara passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Windsor Regional Hospital. Barbara is now reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph Terdik, her parents, Margaret and Arthur Dowdall, her brother, William (Billy), and favourite cousins, Yolande Desmarais and Berniece Anderson. Barbara is survived by her brother David (Karen); sister Susan (Shane Smith); sister Peggy (Jim McLoughlin, Jr.) and sisters Catherine and Joanna. She is lovingly remembered by Robert Hutchison, Don Logie, Claudia Duff and the Ducharme boys. Barbara leaves a wonderful legacy of nieces and nephews - Paul Dowdall (Michelle), Tom Logie, Graeme Hutchison (Camille Campbell), Iain Hutchison, Kathleen Logie (Erik Hopkins), Allison Toppan (Matthew) and Colleen Hutchison (Robert Topp). She is also survived by great-niece and great-nephew, Siena and Austin Dowdall, and her many loyal and supportive friends on Victoria Avenue. Barbara had an envious career; her administrative acumen and political savvy served her well in her roles as the Executive Assistant to Robert L. Stanfield, Leader of the federal Progressive Conservative Party; Executive Director of the Canadian Petroleum Association and Executive Director of the Ontario Chiropractic Association. Barbara could often be found reading the latest political articles in the Globe and Mail and listening to the latest viewpoints on CBC. She didn't hesitate to express her views and enjoyed a healthy (and often heated!) debate. But most importantly, Barbara was the best sister. As the eldest of seven children in a boisterous Irish Catholic family from Sudbury, Barbara raised the bar for all us who followed her; loyalty, dedication and commitment to family, friends and community. Our special thanks to the medical staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, and in particular, Dr. Mehta and the nurses on the 6th floor, for their compassionate and dedicated care to Barbara. A private family service was held in Windsor and Barbara was laid to rest, alongside her beloved Joe, in Greenhill Cemetery, Kingsville. In honour of Barbara's memory, donations are gratefully accepted to Aptus Treatment Centre (www.aptustc.com) or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Avenue, South Windsor (519-969-5841). Share photos, memories or make a donation at www.familiesfirst.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019