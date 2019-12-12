|
BARBARA ELIZABETH PRINGLE(née Sloan) Surrounded by her loving family, at her home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Honourable Justice John A. Pringle (2019). Loving mother of Beth Pringle-Hodgins of Simcoe and Fraser "Ooggie" Pringle (Joan) of Port Ryerse. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Sarah Morrison (Todd), children Violet and Benjamin; Amanda Hodgins; Caroline Marisett (Adam), son Fox; Jillian Hodgins, sons Wesley and Avery; Sunnie Pringle; and Bowman Pringle (Sinead). Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Elizabeth Sloan and by brothers Gordon and John Sloan. Friends are invited to share their memories of Barbara with her family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe for visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 80 Colborne St. South Simcoe on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Private interment of Ashes: Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Barbara are asked to consider the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019