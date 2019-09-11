|
BARBARA ELIZABETH ROWE December 8, 1933 - September 7, 2019 Barbara died peacefully at her home at the Tansley Woods Retirement Residence, in Burlington, Ontario. Barbara was the youngest daughter of Florence May and John T. Rowe of Westmount, Quebec, sister of Irene, Carden (Art Woodward), and Joan Rowe (Peter Hadrill). Barbara grew up in Westmount, and much of her career was spent working with Harrison & Co., a small scientific instrument business owned by her father, Jack Rowe. Barbara moved to Burlington over ten years ago and began her new life in Ontario, close to old friends and some of her nieces and nephews. Barb has been involved in several committees in her community at Tansley Woods, and sought out any opportunities to express her artistic talents, despite her declining health. Barb's laughter, wisdom and intelligence will be dearly missed by her family of nieces, nephews and their children - Geoff (Lorrie Pella), David, Lesley, Julie Hadrill (Chris Arnold Forester), Debbie (Robert), Joanne (Rod) Diane Woodward, the Delo family, and fellow residents of Tansley Woods. A celebration of her life will take place this Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Village of Tansley Woods, in Burlington. A reception will follow the service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019