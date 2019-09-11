You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elizabeth ROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Elizabeth ROWE Obituary
BARBARA ELIZABETH ROWE December 8, 1933 - September 7, 2019 Barbara died peacefully at her home at the Tansley Woods Retirement Residence, in Burlington, Ontario. Barbara was the youngest daughter of Florence May and John T. Rowe of Westmount, Quebec, sister of Irene, Carden (Art Woodward), and Joan Rowe (Peter Hadrill). Barbara grew up in Westmount, and much of her career was spent working with Harrison & Co., a small scientific instrument business owned by her father, Jack Rowe. Barbara moved to Burlington over ten years ago and began her new life in Ontario, close to old friends and some of her nieces and nephews. Barb has been involved in several committees in her community at Tansley Woods, and sought out any opportunities to express her artistic talents, despite her declining health. Barb's laughter, wisdom and intelligence will be dearly missed by her family of nieces, nephews and their children - Geoff (Lorrie Pella), David, Lesley, Julie Hadrill (Chris Arnold Forester), Debbie (Robert), Joanne (Rod) Diane Woodward, the Delo family, and fellow residents of Tansley Woods. A celebration of her life will take place this Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Village of Tansley Woods, in Burlington. A reception will follow the service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.