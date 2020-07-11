|
|
BARBARA ETHEL (Babs) BAXTER It is with great sadness that we announce Babs passing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Stratford, Ontario, in her 92nd year. Babs was the beloved wife of the late John Edward (Ted) Baxter. After receiving her Diploma (Piano) from the Royal Conservatory of Music (Toronto), Barbara enjoyed a career in dental hygiene while raising 3 children in Toronto. She also had a retail booth at the original Harbourfront Antique Market in Toronto. After moving with Ted to Stratford, they became B&B owners and this led to her becoming involved with the 'Friends of the Festival' where her passion for giving garden tours shone through. Babs was an avid gardener, book and music lover, and an accomplished photographer. She was very proud of her GUM prints that she created from her own photos. Barbara is predeceased by her parents and her elder brother Jack Parlow. She is survived by her son David (Hope) and grandson Cody of Pickering, ON, her son Peter, of Stratford, ON and granddaughter Ji Won, and her daughter Michelle of Ajax, ON, and grandsons Luca and Liam. Babs will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020