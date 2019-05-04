You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
613-741-9530
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
View Map
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Fay ARMSTRONG Obituary
BARBARA FAY ARMSTRONG (nee Jackson) May 18, 1926 - April 12, 2019 Passed away peacefully in hospital with her family by her side. Survived by her loving children, Barbara (John), Nancy, Scott (Kathryn); and grandchildren, Bradley, Caitlin, Nicholas, Steven, Emily, Brian and Cailey. Predeceased by her husband, Henry Conner Armstrong (Hank); sister, M. Shirley Lapp (nee Jackson); brother-in-law, William B. Armstrong; and her parents, Forrest Lyle Jackson and Charlotte Isobel Jackson (nee Mack). Born and raised in Kingston, she was educated at Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute (1944), earned a B.A. from Queen's University (1947) and a diploma in the Library Technician Program from Algonquin College (1976). She worked at Eldorado Nuclear Ltd. (ENL) and the U.S. Information Service of the U.S. Embassy (Ottawa). She supported her husband in various postings representing Canada (Embassy in Washington and High Commissions in London and Canberra). She was a longtime member of the Canadian Club of Ottawa. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus and the staff of Alta Vista Revera for their kind and compassionate care of Fay. Friends and family are invited to visit at Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery, and Cremation Services, 280 Beechwood Avenue (east of Vanier Parkway), Ottawa on Saturday, May 11th from 2 p.m. until time of Memorial service in the Sacred Space at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation http://ohfoundation.ca/ or the Rideau Park United Church, 2203 Alta Vista Dr, Ottawa, ON. Online condolences www.beechwoodottawa.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
