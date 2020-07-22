|
|
BARBARA JANET MATHEWSON The family of Janet Mathewson (B.Sc. (H.Ec.) 1955, Macdonald College, McGill University) regrets to announce her passing, aged 86, on July 15, 2020, in Mississauga, Ontario during a brief hospitalization. She was the beloved mother of Karen (Paul Rapoport), Erik, Heidi (Robert Shaw), and Ian; grandmother of Graeme Ball (Gloria Cheng), Leonard Ball (Emily Dickson), Geoffrey Ball (Rachel Nolan), and Rebekah Shaw; great-grandmother of Eylin Ball, whom she knew of through pictures; sister of the late Raymond Lewis (Barbara), Derwent Lewis (the late Joan), and Maitland Lewis (the late Kathryn); and aunt of nine nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Extendicare Mississauga and Credit River Retirement Home (Memory Care) for their help in Janet's last years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2020