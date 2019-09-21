|
BARBARA JESSIE HEATHCOTE (MacAskill) February 24, 1926 - September 18, 2019 Barbara was born in Edam, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Isobel and William MacAskill. She attended UBC in Vancouver, and then travelled east to St. Catharines, Ontario to work in the accounting department of Comstock Canada. It was there that she met her future husband, Eric Thomas Blake Heathcote. Barbara and Blake married in April 1951 and eventually settled in Don Mills, Ontario. Barbara led an active life, working with Anglican care homes, volunteering with the church, playing bridge, and travelling the world with Blake. They enjoyed a busy social life with their large circle of friends and summers spent at the cottage in Bracebridge, Muskoka. Barbara was predeceased by Blake and her two sisters, Jean Specht and Joan Groh, and brother Bill MacAskill. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter, Isobel (Bill Ruttan); son, Blake; grandchildren, Elspeth Evans (Angelo Mangiardi), Zoë Belk (Eli Benedict), Elizabeth Heathcote (Steph Mottola), Edward Belk (Dalia Shalabi), and Maggie Heathcote; and great-grandchildren, Max and Lucy Mangiardi. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019