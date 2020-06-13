|
|
BARBARA LYNN PETERS February 5, 1938 - June 4, 2020 It is with sadness we announce that our dear Momma, Barbara Lynn Peters (nee Scharf), 82 years of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and formerly of Collingwood, Ontario, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon. She was predeceased by both her parents, Cecil and Jean; brother, Brian; sister, Beryl; and son-in-law, Kevin J. Grieman. She had two others sisters - Norma and Linda, and one other brother - Terry. Barbara was born in Shaunavon, SK. She grew up in Saskatoon and attended Bedford Road Collegiate where she was very involved in sports (especially basketball) and other school activities. When she was raising her family, she moved all over Canada living in many different provinces until finally settling in Ontario. She lived there for nearly 50 years until she moved back to Saskatoon to be closer to her daughter, Susan Grieman and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Haley. Her sons, Kirby (Jennifer) and granddaughter, Eliza, and Todd (Ginetta) and grandsons, Luke and Ethan all reside in Toronto, ON. Our Mother led a very active life. She was a great basketball player (perfecting her lay-up shot at the age of 75 before her grandchildren came to visit), an awesome tennis player, cross country skier and golfer. She also loved swimming in Georgian Bay and going for her daily walk on the trails in Collingwood, ON (rain, shine or minus 40). She also learned to downhill ski later in life. Barbara was an avid and passionate bridge player and an accomplished knitter. She took incredible joy in making something for her kids and grandkids. She had beautiful flower gardens - especially her roses. Barbara was a great cook and loved to entertain. She was a kind and dear person, friend, mother, and grandmother. She loved to play with her grandchildren and did whatever they were doing. Her sweet Callie, a kind gentle springer spaniel, was a constant companion for many years – where ever Mom went Callie went. Barbara lived bravely and fiercely independent with dementia until she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2020. Our Momma lived at Preston Park 1 Retirement Residence where she was cared for with deep respect, love, and friendship. Her last few weeks were spent in the Palliative Care Unit of St. Paul's Hospital where she (and Susan) were cared for with extraordinary compassion during the unprecedented time we are currently living in. For this we are truly thankful beyond words. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be directed to St. Paul's Hospital Foundation: Hospice at Glengarda. A Private Family Service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020