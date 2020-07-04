|
BARBARA MALLOCH (Monture) 1927 - 2020 Called home by the Creator on June 27, 2020, in her ninety-fourth year, after a long period of failing health, bravely and cheerfully borne. Beloved wife of the late Archie Malloch. Devoted mother of Katie (Paul Cowan), Tam, Lesley (Francois Paulette), and James. Loving grandmother of Thaidene (Dvonne Paulette), Sophie (Richard Katz), Alexina (Sarah Erasmus), Sadele (Rohma Nawaz), and the late K'aila. Proud great-grandmother of Havanna, Rio, and the late Thaidene K'aila. Barbara is also survived by her Monture cousins in Ottawa, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, and at Six Nations of the Grand River. She kept all her relations in her heart, from the ancestors to the newborns. Nia:wen! Barbara honoured her Mohawk heritage over many years of work with the Native Friendship Centre of Montreal, Friendship In Time, the Council for Native Ministries of the Anglican Church, and Waseskun Healing Center, of which she was a founder and president. Her colleagues and many friends will always remember her loyalty, strong-mindedness and humour. We were blessed to have had her in our lives. Thanks to all the staff at Place Kensington for their compassion and care, most especially to Dr. Robert Iny and nurse Sandra Da Ponte, and to caregivers Peace, Asmeret and Jean. Due to current circumstances, there will be no memorial at this time. But please think of Barbara when you watch Carol Burnett re-runs, read Evelyn Waugh, eat at the Ganges Restaurant or listen to Lester and Billie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, or to Waseskun Healing Center. Love you, Mama!
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020