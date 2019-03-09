|
|
BARBARA MARY HAMILTON (neè Quaile) December 10, 1930 - February 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara at the age of 88 after a short illness in Knowlton, Quebec. She leaves to mourn her husband of over 64 years, Douglas Hamilton; her children, Jane, Tom (Lisel), Ann (Louise) and John (Ange Aimée); her grandchildren, Kelly (George), Christina (Michael), Celia and Henri; and her great-granddaughters, Mila and Sydney. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019