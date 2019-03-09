You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BARBARA MARY HAMILTON (neè Quaile) December 10, 1930 - February 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara at the age of 88 after a short illness in Knowlton, Quebec. She leaves to mourn her husband of over 64 years, Douglas Hamilton; her children, Jane, Tom (Lisel), Ann (Louise) and John (Ange Aimée); her grandchildren, Kelly (George), Christina (Michael), Celia and Henri; and her great-granddaughters, Mila and Sydney. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019
